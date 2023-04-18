Menu

Canada

Moncton Fire Department unsure they have resources for short-term rental inspections

By Suzanne Lapointe Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Moncton councillor calling for regulatory changes to short-term rentals'
Moncton councillor calling for regulatory changes to short-term rentals
WATCH: A Moncton city councillor is calling for regulatory changes to short-term rentals in the city. The call comes after seven people died in an Airbnb that caught fire in Montreal in March. As Suzanne Lapointe reports, Moncton’s fire chief says the department will be hard pressed to take on that responsibility.
Moncton councillor Charles Légèr is hoping to pass a bylaw that would require short-term rentals to pass an inspection from the city’s fire department before being able to operate.

“What I’d like to see is just a simple permit process where fire prevention would be able to go in and take a look and make sure that the safety features are there, then the permit number would be given to the short-term rental,” Légèr, who represents Ward 2, said in an interview on Tuesday.

The call comes after seven people died at an Airbnb that caught fire in Montreal in March.

“This was very disturbing in that somebody could rent an apartment with no windows,” he said.

“And then when there’s a fire such as the one in Montreal … they died as a result.”

Read more: Airbnb to pull listings that don’t have proper permits in Quebec

While Fire Chief Conrad Landry supports the motion, he has concerns about being able to enforce it.

He says he wonders if they have enough staff to take on the additional responsibility, and needs more information on how many short-term rentals are in the city.

“If there’s 100 Airbnbs we could do it but if there’s 1,000 that might include additional staff,” he said.

He said the department is already stretched thin as it is, thanks to Moncton’s growing population.

“The last few years we saw our call volumes increased, we have more fires, so when you investigate more fires you don’t have as much time to do inspections,” he said.

He said the dramatic increase in calls related to overdoses has also increased the staff’s workload.

“When a fire crew goes there for an overdose, when there’s a fire they can’t just leave that person until the ambulance arrives.”

He said there were often delays waiting for ambulances due to health care staffing shortages.

Read more: Moncton, Halifax top list of fastest growing urban regions, Statistics Canada says

Légèr introduced the motion to council for the first time on Monday evening.

He’s hoping the bylaw will be adopted by July.

“I support (the motion) as long as the resources are put in place in that we can support it and do it right,” Landry said.

“In the fairly near future, we’re going to need to explore our resources,” he added.

Click to play video: 'Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals'
Fire survivor, housing groups calling for more action against illegal short-term rentals
Moncton Fire Departmentmoncton city councilcharles legerairbnb monctonfire prevention monctonshort term rentals monctonvrbo moncton
