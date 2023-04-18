Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Winnipeg police issue public plea for help identifying woman’s remains discovered in South Point Douglas

By The Staff Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 4:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police issue public plea for help identifying woman’s remains discovered in South Point Douglas'
Winnipeg police issue public plea for help identifying woman’s remains discovered in South Point Douglas
Winnipeg police issue public plea for help identifying woman’s remains discovered in South Point Douglas
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit Sgt. Wade MacDonald issued a plea to the public on Tuesday for information that could help identify the remains of a 20-year-old woman discovered near the Red Riverbank on Saturday. When asked if the victim may have been experiencing homelessness, MacDonald stated “no stone will be left unturned.”

More on Canada

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers