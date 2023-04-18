Winnipeg police issue public plea for help identifying woman’s remains discovered in South Point Douglas

Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit Sgt. Wade MacDonald issued a plea to the public on Tuesday for information that could help identify the remains of a 20-year-old woman discovered near the Red Riverbank on Saturday. When asked if the victim may have been experiencing homelessness, MacDonald stated “no stone will be left unturned.”
