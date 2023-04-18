Menu

Environment

River watch officials keep an eye on flood levels in New Brunswick as snow melts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 3:49 pm
Parts of New Brunswick expected to reach flood stage this week
Water levels along some parts of the Saint John River are expected to reach flood stage this week. Emergency measures officials are urging people to be aware of the potential for flooding and to have a contingency plan in place. Zack Power has more.
New Brunswick’s River Watch officials say melting snow in the northwest of the province has a clear path downstream after the ice cover broke up without creating an ice jam.

But they say water levels in the lower Saint John River are rising and should surpass flood stage by Wednesday.

Read more: New Brunswick residents warned of possible flooding along Saint John River

They are asking people living along the lower Saint John River to remain on alert over the coming days as water levels are likely to reach above flood stage in Fredericton, Jemseg and Gagetown.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, says it’s been a slow spring for the most part with a little rain over the past couple of days that has led to a rise in water levels, but it is not out of the ordinary.

However, there is still a lot of snow in the woods that could cause water levels to rise as it melts.

The snowpack this year was average, he says, but flooding depends on how quickly it melts, which means residents in low-lying areas should be prepared to leave in a hurry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

