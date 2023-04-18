Menu

Canada

WestJet pilots vote in favour of strike mandate, could walk before May long weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 18, 2023 1:33 pm
Members of the Air Line Pilots Association demonstrate amid contract negotiations outside Westjet's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 31, 2023. View image in full screen
Members of the Air Line Pilots Association demonstrate amid contract negotiations outside Westjet's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The union representing WestJet pilots says they have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate.

The Air Line Pilots Association says the 1,600 WestJet pilots it represents can launch a strike as early as the week leading up to the May long weekend, which typically kicks off the summer travel season for thousands of Canadians whose plans could now be upended.

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union’s WestJet contingent, says the workers’ issues revolve around job protection, pay and scheduling at the airline as well as at WestJet Encore and discount subsidiary Swoop.

Read more: WestJet pilots to vote on strike action after talks stall

He says 95 per cent of pilots voted, with 93 per cent of them in favour of the strike mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet said last month the threat of a strike is a common tactic in negotiations.

Talks continue through the federal conciliation process, which will end April 24 followed by a three-week break, unless the parties agree to extend negotiations.

WestJetAir Travellabour actionAir Line Pilots AssociationWestJet pilotsALPAairline pilotsairline pilot strike
© 2023 The Canadian Press

