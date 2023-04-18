City of Saskatoon warns of coyote sightings

Send this page to someone via email

Coyote sightings are being reported across various locations in Saskatoon, and the city is reminding people to keep their distance from them.

Residents are being asked to call Urban Biological Services at 306-975-3300 if they have questions or concerns, or the Saskatoon Police Service in an emergency at 306-975-8300.

The city gave a list of actions if you run into a coyote:

Never approach the animal

Look for a way out

Be observant of the coyote’s movements

Act assertive, yell, and wave your arms so that the coyote maintains a healthy respect for humans

Ensure the animal has an escape route with enough space to flee the situation

Keep pets on a leash and under control

“Coyotes are an important component of a balanced ecosystem and are common in all major municipalities across Canada. Rapid expansion of the city and design of larger green spaces has resulted in more wildlife sightings,” read the city release.

A list of tips to avoid a coyote confrontation in your backyard was also given, which included not feeding wildlife or leaving food waste in accessible areas, sealing off decks and sheltered spaces, not feeding your pets outdoors, and making sure your yard gate is closed.

Near the end of March, the Saskatoon Police Service warned about sick coyotes in distress, with signs being put up near parks to warn residents.