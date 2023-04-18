Menu

Canada

City of Saskatoon warns of coyote sightings

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 18, 2023 1:51 pm
A coyote standing, partially obscured by the branch of a tree, in a snowy setting. View image in full screen
A coyote peers down from a backyard of the Neville Park ravine in the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Silvio Santos
Coyote sightings are being reported across various locations in Saskatoon, and the city is reminding people to keep their distance from them.

Residents are being asked to call Urban Biological Services at 306-975-3300 if they have questions or concerns, or the Saskatoon Police Service in an emergency at 306-975-8300.

Read more: Saskatoon police warn of sick coyotes after weekend incidents

The city gave a list of actions if you run into a coyote:

  • Never approach the animal
  • Look for a way out
  • Be observant of the coyote’s movements
  • Act assertive, yell, and wave your arms so that the coyote maintains a healthy respect for humans
  • Ensure the animal has an escape route with enough space to flee the situation
  • Keep pets on a leash and under control

Read more: Coyote bounties introduced to Saskatchewan again. But are they effective?

“Coyotes are an important component of a balanced ecosystem and are common in all major municipalities across Canada. Rapid expansion of the city and design of larger green spaces has resulted in more wildlife sightings,” read the city release.

A list of tips to avoid a coyote confrontation in your backyard was also given, which included not feeding wildlife or leaving food waste in accessible areas, sealing off decks and sheltered spaces, not feeding your pets outdoors, and making sure your yard gate is closed.

Near the end of March, the Saskatoon Police Service warned about sick coyotes in distress, with signs being put up near parks to warn residents.

Click to play video: 'Coyote mating season is in full swing'
Coyote mating season is in full swing
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceCity of SaskatoonparkscoyotesUrban Biological Services
