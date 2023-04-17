Menu

Politics

Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Langley in line for four of six new proposed B.C. ridings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 8:58 pm
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers meeting in Ottawa on Fri. March 10, 2023. View image in full screen
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers meeting in Ottawa on Fri. March 10, 2023. British Columbia's electoral map is poised to expand by six ridings, increasing the number of provincial constituencies to 93 from the current 87 ahead of the 2024 fixed election date. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
British Columbia’s electoral map is poised to expand by six ridings, increasing the number of provincial constituencies to 93 from the current 87 ahead of the 2024 fixed election date.

Amendments to the Electoral Districts Act were introduced Monday to establish the 93 electoral districts.

The changes to the provincial electoral map are the New Democrat government’s response to recent recommendations from the independent Electoral Boundaries Commission to reflect rapid population growth.

Read more: B.C. Electoral Boundaries Commission seeks 6 new B.C. ridings, revisions to 72 others

The proposed increase of six new electoral districts includes four in the Lower Mainland in Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey and Langley, one on Vancouver Island in Langford and another in Kelowna in the B.C. Interior.

The boundary commission’s preliminary report was first presented to the legislature last October, with the final report delivered and unanimously approved earlier this month.

Attorney General Niki Sharma says the independent commission’s call for the increase in electoral districts was largely based on population growth in certain areas, making it necessary for voter representation.

Click to play video: 'Proposed changes to federal ridings in British Columbia'
Proposed changes to federal ridings in British Columbia
