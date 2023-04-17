Menu

Canada

Premier Scott Moe takes to SUMA convention to talk about defending natural resources

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 17, 2023 2:38 pm
Saskatchewan's premier Scott Moe addressed the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association on Monday. Moe stated in his address that "when the federal government is willing to work with us on Saskatchewan families, Saskatchewan industry, Saskatchewan people, we're more than willing to do that."
Premier Scott Moe took time to speak at the SUMA Convention and Tradeshow being held in Saskatoon on Monday to push specific points of the provincial budget.

He said the resource-based economy in Saskatchewan is something that needs to be protected.

“Contrary to what some in this room may think, I don’t get up in the morning and the first thought through my mind is I wonder how I can disagree with the Prime Minister and the federal government today,” Moe said.

Read more: Premier Scott Moe fights feds over First Nations natural resources comment

He said he’s willing to work with the federal government when it’s in the best interest of Saskatchewan residents.

“At times doing what is best for Saskatchewan means defending our people and our industries from harmful intrusion at times,” Moe added.

The Sask Party government has on several occasions claimed that the federal government overstepped some of their boundaries, and recently took aim at the federal justice minister’s comments at an Assembly of First Nations assembly on April 5 to look at the Natural Resources Transfer Agreement.

“I think in the months and years ahead when you see the federal government overreaching into areas that we feel are outside their jurisdiction, much like Quebec, we most certainly are going to take the federal government to task.”

He said there are some lines in the sand established.

“We’re not going to in any way allow the federal government to get comfortable with infringing on areas that we feel are clearly within the provincial jurisdiction,” Moe said.

Moe touched on building the export economy in the province, but also bringing in more health-care workers, and expanding mental health supports.

Read more: Sask. marks highest mental health and addictions budget on record, safe consumption sites left out

He said additional addictions beds are on the way, but said an intake is needed for people facing a mental health crisis or addictions.

“We need an intake where we have folks who will take them, most certainly place them in front of the health-care professional that they need at that particular time, and that was what part of those urgent care centres are going to provide.”

He added they won’t be focusing on safe consumption sites, instead putting their sights on rehabilitation.

