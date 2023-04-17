Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador crab fishery grinds to a halt as harvesters protest prices

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: April 17'
Global News Morning Halifax: April 17
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fishers from across Newfoundland and Labrador gathered in the parking lot outside the provincial legislature this morning to protest what they say is an unlivable price for snow crab.

Harvesters are refusing to fish this season after prices were set at $2.20 per pound.

Read more: DFO shuts down lucrative baby eel fishery in Maritimes amid poaching, safety concerns

Roxane Collins fishes out of St. John’s and says it’s impossible to make a living with prices that low.

Collins says last year’s price — which started at $7.60 a pound — was particularly high, but she says that fishers could make a profit even at $3.50 a pound.

Trending Now

Crab prices are set each year by a panel that hears arguments from the province’s Association of Seafood Producers and the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore harvesters.

Story continues below advertisement

Greg Pretty, president of the union, told the crowd today that fishers were willing to stay on land for as long as it takes for prices to improve.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2023.

More on Canada
Newfoundland and Labradorsnow crabSnow Crab FisheryCrab FisherySnow CrabsNL crab fisherysnow crab harvesterssnow crab prices
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers