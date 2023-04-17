SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

How to watch the Oilers playoffs run

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted April 17, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'New Fan Park in Edmonton’s Ice District prepares to welcome Oilers fans'
New Fan Park in Edmonton’s Ice District prepares to welcome Oilers fans
On Monday, the puck drops on the Edmonton Oilers playoff run. While snagging tickets to the game might be tough, there will be two outdoor watch parties for fans in the Ice District for each home game
The Edmonton Oilers are headed back to the playoffs with home-ice advantage after a strong end to the regular season.

Game 1 for the Oilers is Monday night at 8 p.m. MT against the Los Angeles Kings at home at Rogers Place.

For those unable to score the coveted tickets in the bowl, the Oilers organization is planning a number of ways to allow fans to still be part of the action.

This year, the Oilers Entertainment Group announced a second outdoor watch party location: The Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park will allow fans to cheer on the team east of Rogers Place and north of 104 Avenue.

Admission is free and gates will open two hours before puck drop. Fans are encouraged to show up early to get a spot and to bring along a non-perishable food item to support the new Fan Park Food Donation Program, led by the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and Edmonton’s Food Bank.

“We want to pack this place with as many Oilers fans as we possibly can,” said Andrea Carroll, event operations director at OEG.

“There’s going to be lots of entertainment and things to do pre-game, and then obviously the big game on our massive screen.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers wish granted for ‘superstar’ volunteer Doug Edey'
Edmonton Oilers wish granted for ‘superstar’ volunteer Doug Edey

The tailgate parties will have a fully licensed 18-plus area as well as a family-friendly area. Both will offer live entertainment, hot food, cold beverages, Oilers alumni, appearances from mascot Hunter and the game broadcast on the big screen.

“To be in an environment to see how electric it is – it’ll be fun. I was a fan last year so this year working is going to be a lot more fun I think,” said Nev Palmer from the Orange and Blue Ice Crew.

There will also be the usual watch party, showing the game live from ICE District Plaza outside Rogers Place, the JW Marriott and Stantec Tower.

Click to play video: 'Battle of Alberta wedding edition: Duelling hockey fans married overlooking Oilers watch party'
Battle of Alberta wedding edition: Duelling hockey fans married overlooking Oilers watch party

The two spaces can accommodate tens of thousands of people, Carroll said.

“The energy is honestly just the most electric thing you will ever experience in your life and there is nothing else like it,” said Carroll.

Watch parties were regularly at capacity when the Oilers were last in the playoffs in 2022, which is why the team wanted to open up a second space, according to Stu Ballantyne, president and CEO of Rogers Place and Ice District.

Click to play video: 'NHL Playoffs: 3 Canadian teams aim for Stanley Cup, but many keeping eyes on Edmonton Oilers'
NHL Playoffs: 3 Canadian teams aim for Stanley Cup, but many keeping eyes on Edmonton Oilers

“We know that tickets get harder and harder to get through the playoffs, so let’s do whatever we can to get as many people into downtown and really celebrate everything about the Oilers and everything about Edmonton,” said Ballantyne.

For away games, fans will also have the opportunity to buy a $5 ticket to watch the game on the jumbotron inside Rogers Place. Arena food and drink will be available during those games.

630 CHED will have radio coverage starting two hours before each game with the Faceoff Show with Reid Wilkins.

HockeyEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersNHL PlayoffsoilersOilers playoffsoilers watch partyhow to watch oilers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

