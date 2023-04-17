Menu

Canada

Trudeau urges caution as calls grow for foreign influence registry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 12:21 pm
Trudeau says feds must be 'very careful' on foreign agents registry
WATCH ABOVE: Trudeau says feds must be 'very careful' on foreign influence registry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging caution in the face of growing calls for Canada to adopt a registry to track foreign influence efforts.

Read more: Canadian officials knew for years existing laws didn’t curb foreign influence

The prime minister says the government needs to find better ways to protect Canadians from foreign interference.

But he says a balance must be struck to ensure any new measures are not too broad and do not target certain diaspora groups such as Chinese- or Iranian-Canadians.

The Liberal government is facing calls to establish a foreign influence registry in response to reports of alleged interference by the Chinese government in recent Canadian elections.

Click to play video: 'Why a Liberal MP is calling on the Canadian government to reconsider foreign agent registry'
Why a Liberal MP is calling on the Canadian government to reconsider foreign agent registry

Trudeau cited the internment of thousands of Japanese- and Italian-Canadians during the Second World War as an example of why the government is taking its time.

He says Ottawa is consulting with experts and Canadians to ensure whatever approach it takes is appropriate.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

