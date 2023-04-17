Black teen shot after going to wrong house to pick up siblings in Kansas City

Police in Kansas City, Mo., are working quickly to investigate the shooting of a Black teenager who had mistakenly visited the wrong address to pick up his younger siblings on Thursday evening.

The 16-year-old boy, who has been identified by his family as Ralph Yarl, was shot twice, once in the head and a second time in the arm after he fell to the ground, according to a statement from the family’s lawyers.

Yarl had been told to pick up his younger twin siblings from a house on 115th Terrace but confused the address, and rang the doorbell at a residence on 115th Street instead, police said. He was reportedly shot by the homeowner while standing in front of the door.

Authorities originally reported Yarl had a life-threatening injury, but he is now in stable condition.

“Despite the severity of his injuries and the seriousness of his condition, Ralph is alive and recovering,” civil rights lawyers S. Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump said in a statement on behalf of the Yarl family.

The homeowner, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody on Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold. He was later released pending further investigation.

Missouri law allows a person to be held for up to 24 hours for a felony investigation. At that point, the person must be released or arrested and formally charged. In order to arrest someone, law enforcement needs a formal victim statement, forensic evidence and other information for a case file to be completed, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said during a press conference on Sunday. They have been unable to obtain a victim statement due to Yarl’s injuries.

Police are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated. The homeowner’s race has not been officially disclosed, though Crump told The Kansas City Star the shooter appears to be white.

“It is inescapable not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play,” said Crump.

Investigators will also consider whether or not the suspect was protected by “Stand Your Ground” laws. Under this law, the use of deadly force is an affirmative defence if the suspect was protecting themselves or others from the imminent threat of death or great bodily harm, without the possibility to retreat to a safe place.

Since the shooting, protesters have flooded the streets in Kansas City, chanting “Justice for Ralph” and “Black lives matter.”

"Ralph Yarl life matters" pic.twitter.com/I053J7iVlk — The Kansas City Defender (@KCDefender) April 16, 2023

Graves addressed the unrest on Sunday.

“We want the community to know that we are committed to justice in this case, and every case, and work every day to seek that justice for all victims of all crimes,” Graves said at a news conference.

“I want everyone to know that I am listening, and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community.”

Chief Graves spoke with media regarding updates in the case involving the juvenile who was shot Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/ZTHPbwWcto — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 16, 2023

Yarl’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the teen’s medical bills and other expenses.

Faith Spoonmore, Yarl’s aunt, said the boy did not have his phone at the time of the shooting.

“The man in the home opened the door, looked my nephew in the eye, and shot him in the head,” she wrote. “My nephew fell to the ground, and the man shot him again. Ralph was then able to get up and run to the neighbour’s house, looking for help.

“Unfortunately, he had to run to three different homes before someone finally agreed to help him after he was told to lie on the ground with his hands up.”

4:05 Biden says new executive order moves U.S. ‘close as we can’ to universal background checks for gun sales

Spoonmore wrote Yarl is a “fantastic” kid with an interest in science and jazz music. Prior to the shooting, he hoped to earn a scholarship to Texas A&M University to study chemical engineering.

“Life looks a lot different right now. Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally,” Spoonmore wrote. “The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable. He is our miracle. We have heard these types of stories many times, and unfortunately, most black boys are not alive to get another chance.”

As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over US$893,760.

— With files from The Associated Press