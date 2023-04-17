Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Olivia Chow to make announcement in Toronto, fuelling speculation of mayoral bid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 17, 2023 6:23 am
Olivia Chow View image in full screen
Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow takes part in a debate organized by FilmOntario on Sept 3 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford was invited but cancelled at the last minute. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto may have a new, high-profile competitor in the race to become the city’s next mayor.

Olivia Chow, a former NDP member of Parliament and the widow of celebrated former party leader Jack Layton, is set to make an announcement later this morning.

There was no formal indication of what Chow plans to discuss, but pundits have been floating her name as a potential mayoral hopeful for weeks.

If Chow throws her hat in the ring, she’ll join a crowded field of well-known candidates such as sitting city Coun. Josh Matlow, former councillor Ana Bailao and former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders.

Read more: Who is running in June’s election to become mayor of Toronto?

Chow ran for mayor in 2014 and came in a distant third behind runner-up and current Ontario Premier Doug Ford and John Tory, who was elected to three terms but resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staff member.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The byelection to name Tory’s replacement is set for June 26.

More on Politics
TorontoCity of TorontoToronto mayorOlivia ChowMayoral RaceMayor of TorontoToronto Mayoral Race
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers