Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Community comes together to replace stolen special needs car for 3-year-old

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted April 16, 2023 8:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Mason Rogalski is officially back behind the wheel'
Mason Rogalski is officially back behind the wheel
Mason Rogalski had his special needs car stolen in February, but after the kindness of the community, a new car has been given to Mason.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After months off the road, Mason Rogalski is officially back behind the wheel.

The three-year-old was diagnosed with lissencephaly at just six months old and was gifted a special needs car in November 2021 as part of the Go-Baby-Go Toddler Mobility program.

Read more: Family of 3-year-old Regina boy wants stolen special needs car returned

In February however, his car which helps him to move around and develop motor skills was stolen.

“I was angry, disgusted… it was a kids car,” Mason’s dad Darcy Rogalski said when remembering the incident. “Even if it wasn’t a special needs car, it is a car for a child. Taking that fun away from any kid is annoying.”

But just a few months later, and after a social media post was shared over 5000 times, a generous donation came through from one citizen, and a new car has been given to Mason.

Story continues below advertisement

“You see one bad thing happen and then 5,000 people step forward to try and do something better,” Rogalski said when talking about the community. “It goes to show that maybe there are some bad people, but there are more good people than bad people.”

Mason’s dad said the kindness of the community has made a world of difference to him and his family, and hopes the generosity continues for other families.

Trending Now

“Maybe this will help people see the need to help other kids,” he explained. “There are a lot of kids with special needs who maybe can’t get a car like this.”

Rogalski said now Mason is ready to get back to the life he loves living and roll around like every other kid.

Click to play video: 'Family of 3-year-old Regina boy wants stolen special needs car returned'
Family of 3-year-old Regina boy wants stolen special needs car returned
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsGo Baby GolissencephalyMason RogalskiDarcy RogalskiSpeical needs car
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers