Community comes together to replace stolen special needs car for 3-year-old

After months off the road, Mason Rogalski is officially back behind the wheel.

The three-year-old was diagnosed with lissencephaly at just six months old and was gifted a special needs car in November 2021 as part of the Go-Baby-Go Toddler Mobility program.

In February however, his car which helps him to move around and develop motor skills was stolen.

“I was angry, disgusted… it was a kids car,” Mason’s dad Darcy Rogalski said when remembering the incident. “Even if it wasn’t a special needs car, it is a car for a child. Taking that fun away from any kid is annoying.”

But just a few months later, and after a social media post was shared over 5000 times, a generous donation came through from one citizen, and a new car has been given to Mason.

“You see one bad thing happen and then 5,000 people step forward to try and do something better,” Rogalski said when talking about the community. “It goes to show that maybe there are some bad people, but there are more good people than bad people.”

Mason’s dad said the kindness of the community has made a world of difference to him and his family, and hopes the generosity continues for other families.

“Maybe this will help people see the need to help other kids,” he explained. “There are a lot of kids with special needs who maybe can’t get a car like this.”

Rogalski said now Mason is ready to get back to the life he loves living and roll around like every other kid.