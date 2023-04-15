Menu

Canada

13-year-old St. Thomas, Ont. teen charged after hitting, threatening to kill police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted April 15, 2023 3:17 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook
A 13-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont., has been charged after assaulting and threatening police.

Police say on Thursday, two teens were reported missing and officers believed they were in crisis.

Around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, an officer found the teens in the downtown core.

When the officer tried to talk to the teens, offer them support and to reconnect them with their families, one of the teens reportedly struck the officer in the face, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Suspect sought after man threatened with knife to the throat in St. Thomas, Ont., police say

The officer was taken to hospital and later released.

The teen was arrested. While in custody, the teen reportedly threatened to kill all officers involved and spat in another officer’s face.

A 13-year-old was charged with assault, resisting arrest and uttering threats.

The youth has been released with a future court date.

