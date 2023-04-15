Menu

Canada

Otter found orphaned in northwestern Ontario mourned by staff at Toronto Zoo

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 12:25 pm
Talise was found orphaned in 2010. The Toronto Zoo said on April 15, 2023, that the otter had passed away. View image in full screen
Talise was found orphaned in 2010. The Toronto Zoo said on April 15, 2023, that the otter had passed away. Toronto Zoo / Facebook
Staff and visitors at the Toronto Zoo are mourning the death of an otter who had recently become ill.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, the zoo said a 13-year-old female North American river otter had passed away. Though final test results have not been confirmed, staff believe she had a cardiac issue.

She had been under evaluation for a serious illness before her death, Toronto Zoo said.

The otter, named Talise, was found in Kenora, Ont., by a couple walking their dog in 2010. She was raised by staff at the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources before being moved to the Toronto Zoo.

Her name means beautiful waters.

Story continues below advertisement

“Talise was so full of sass and energy,” the post said. “She bonded closely with her keepers because she was hand raised, and she would regularly greet her Wildlife Care team in the morning by chirping for attention and for her breakfast.”

Trending Now

The zoo said Talise would be greatly missed by both staff and volunteers.

WildlifeScarboroughToronto ZooKenoraOtterOntario Ministry of Natural Resourcesotter deathtoronto zoo newsdeath of otter at Toronto ZooNorth American river otterotter found in Kenorarescued otterToronto zoo otter
