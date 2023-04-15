Otter found orphaned in northwestern Ontario mourned by staff at Toronto Zoo

Send this page to someone via email

Staff and visitors at the Toronto Zoo are mourning the death of an otter who had recently become ill.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, the zoo said a 13-year-old female North American river otter had passed away. Though final test results have not been confirmed, staff believe she had a cardiac issue.

She had been under evaluation for a serious illness before her death, Toronto Zoo said.

The otter, named Talise, was found in Kenora, Ont., by a couple walking their dog in 2010. She was raised by staff at the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources before being moved to the Toronto Zoo.

Her name means beautiful waters.

“Talise was so full of sass and energy,” the post said. “She bonded closely with her keepers because she was hand raised, and she would regularly greet her Wildlife Care team in the morning by chirping for attention and for her breakfast.”

The zoo said Talise would be greatly missed by both staff and volunteers.