Public Health issue warning after case of measles confirmed in Halifax area

Send this page to someone via email

Family members, friends and close contacts are being notified after a case of measles was confirmed in the Halifax area.

In a Friday release, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said they are conducting an investigation in coordination with the IWK Health Centre to identify further cases.

Three potential exposure sites were listed:

Tanoor Restaurant (771 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) on April 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Family Focus Medical Clinic (667 Sackville Dr., Ste. 207, Lower Sackville) on April 10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

IWK Health Centre Emergency Department (5941 South St., Halifax) on April 10 from 6:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (April 11) and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the evening of April 11.

Public Health investigating case of measles in Central Zone https://t.co/hmCGpLeeHq pic.twitter.com/reWBKwkPI9 — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) April 14, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

“People at these locations who may have been exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 8 days and up to 21 days later (April 14-27 for Bedford location; April 18- May 1 for Lower Sackville location and IWK exposure 1; April 19 – May 2 for IWK exposure 2),” the release said.

“It is important to note that anyone who may have been at the IWK Health Centre Emergency Department during these times and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12 months should contact Public Health immediately.”

6:03 Health Canada issues measles notice after religious gathering in U.S.

According to the release, severe symptoms of measles include a “red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body” and “small white spots that may show up inside the mouth and throat,” along with minor symptoms such as a fever, cough, or runny nose.

Story continues below advertisement

Those needing an appointment for assessment are being advised to share details beforehand, as health-care providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients from being exposed due to the contagious nature of the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral illness and is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes,” the release said.

Although most people fully recover within two to three weeks, those with weakened immune systems can experience serious complications from contracting measles.

Nova Scotia Health is recommending those experiencing symptoms contact 811 or Public Health at 902-481-1697 with details of exposure and symptoms, even if the person is vaccinated.

Public Health said that the risk to the general public is still low as most people are protected from measles through vaccination.