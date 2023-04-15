Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public Health issue warning after case of measles confirmed in Halifax area

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted April 15, 2023 11:15 am
Nova Scotia Health Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax area.
Nova Scotia Health Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax area. Files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Family members, friends and close contacts are being notified after a case of measles was confirmed in the Halifax area.

In a Friday release, the Nova Scotia Health Authority said they are conducting an investigation in coordination with the IWK Health Centre to identify further cases.

Three potential exposure sites were listed:

  • Tanoor Restaurant (771 Bedford Hwy., Bedford) on April 6 between 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Family Focus Medical Clinic (667 Sackville Dr., Ste. 207, Lower Sackville) on April 10 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • IWK Health Centre Emergency Department (5941 South St., Halifax) on April 10 from 6:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (April 11) and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the evening of April 11.

Story continues below advertisement

“People at these locations who may have been exposed could expect to develop signs and symptoms of measles as early as 8 days and up to 21 days later (April 14-27 for Bedford location; April 18- May 1 for Lower Sackville location and IWK exposure 1; April 19 – May 2 for IWK exposure 2),” the release said.

“It is important to note that anyone who may have been at the IWK Health Centre Emergency Department during these times and is pregnant, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12 months should contact Public Health immediately.”

Click to play video: 'Health Canada issues measles notice after religious gathering in U.S.'
Health Canada issues measles notice after religious gathering in U.S.

According to the release, severe symptoms of measles include a “red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body” and “small white spots that may show up inside the mouth and throat,” along with minor symptoms such as a fever, cough, or runny nose.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Those needing an appointment for assessment are being advised to share details beforehand, as health-care providers need to take special precautions to protect other patients from being exposed due to the contagious nature of the virus.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral illness and is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets, or airborne spread, when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes,” the release said.

Read more: Measles vaccination rates in Canada have decreased, PHAC says amid global concern

Although most people fully recover within two to three weeks, those with weakened immune systems can experience serious complications from contracting measles.

Nova Scotia Health is recommending those experiencing symptoms contact 811 or Public Health at 902-481-1697 with details of exposure and symptoms, even if the person is vaccinated.

Public Health said that the risk to the general public is still low as most people are protected from measles through vaccination.

More on Canada
measlesNova Scotia Health AuthorityNova Scotia Public HealthMeasles exposuremeasles casemeasles riskHalifax MeaslesMeasles alertcentral zone nova scotia measlesiwk health centre emergency departmentmeasles case nova scotiapossible measles exposurepregnant people measles warning
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers