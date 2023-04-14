McGill scrubbed from school paper’s name over founder’s legacy

Send this page to someone via email

A student newspaper at McGill University has dropped ‘McGill” from its name because the school’s founder enslaved people.

Madison Edward-Wright, a managing editor of The Tribune, says the university should no longer use the name McGill either.

She says her publication rejects the legacy of James McGill and wants to create a welcoming atmosphere for Black, Indigenous and other racialized students.

McGill University acknowledges on its website that its founder — a wealthy merchant from Scotland — owned at least five Black and Indigenous people, including two children who both died around the age of 10.

Edward-Wright says she doesn’t think a name change would erase the strong international reputation for research and higher education at McGill, which was founded in 1821.

The university, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, removed a statue of McGill from its campus in 2021.