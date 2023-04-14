GRCA installing buoys and booms near dams ahead of spring/summer water activities

Send this page to someone via email

Now that the wintery weather is behind us, the Grand River Conservation Authority is installing warning booms and buoys near dams.

In a news release, the GRCA says it is taking steps to ensure the safety of water enthusiasts who partake in activities in waterways and reservoirs.

It says the booms and buoys warn paddlers, anglers and boaters to stay away from dams, which can pose serious hazards that can result in injuries or death.

The installation of the buoys and booms will take place upstream of GRCA dams between April 17 and April 27, depending on weather conditions.

The GRCA urges all water enthusiasts to heed the warning buoys and booms, and stay away from the dams.

The safety measures will be in place throughout the spring and summer months and will be removed in the fall.