Okanagan weather: After a brief blip, sunshine and warmth returns

After a damp end to the weekend, sunshine returned to the valley on Monday with daytime highs climbing back into double digits.

The mercury will take aim at low double digits on Tuesday with morning wet flurries possible before transitioning to showers as the column of air above the ground warms above zero.

Sunny breaks are likely at times during the day before a mix of sun and cloud then returns to finish the week as daytime highs climb back into the low teens by Thursday.

Mid-teen temperatures return Friday afternoon to finish the week with a few more clouds possible.

Mostly cloudy skies return for the second last weekend of April with a chance of showers Sunday as daytime highs settle into the mid-teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

