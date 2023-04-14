Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RMC space program students inspired by more than dreams of space travel

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 1:48 pm
RMC earned another feather in its cap when a former cadet was selected to take part in NASA's Artemis lunar space mission. View image in full screen
RMC earned another feather in its cap when a former cadet was selected to take part in NASA's Artemis lunar space mission. Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While it may look like an ordinary class, these students are part of Royal Military College’s physics and space science program, and earlier this month a graduate of that same program, Col. Jeremy Hansen, was tapped to join NASA’s Artemis II mission to the moon.

“It’s historic, obviously — (the) first non-American to go up towards the moon and orbit around it — so we’re very excited about that and we’re very proud of Jeremy Hansen,” said RMC professor Ron Vincent.

RMC grad student Stefan Tarla said Hansen’s new mission is inspiring. “It’s almost kind of surreal, having gone here in undergrad looking to follow a pretty similar path to a lot of the Canadian astronauts before me.”

However, Vincent says not everyone who comes to the physics and space science program has their eyes set on the cosmos.

Read more: Secure bike rack hub being installed in downtown Kingston, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

“We teach them satellite systems, we teach them orbital mechanics, we teach them remote sensing. There’s also something called space weather,” he said.

And while there is a lot of bookwork and study time, the students do get to break away and test their mettle.

“I was able to help …. learn how to build and then launch a small rocket, and I thought that was so cool,” RMC officer cadet Chloe Hataley said.

Both Tarla and Hataley say the possibility of going to space is exciting, but it’s not necessarily their only focus.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'City of Kingston reaches tentative settlement on Queen and Barrie streets development'
City of Kingston reaches tentative settlement on Queen and Barrie streets development

“There’s a wide variety of things. I haven’t made a concrete decision based on the opportunities currently presented to me,” Tarla said.

“Maybe (I’ll) be involved in launching things, maybe the equivalent of working at NASA or something,” Hataley said.

Story continues below advertisement

Col. Hansen is just one example that shows space isn’t as far away as it seems.

More on Canada
KingstonNASASpaceScienceRoyal Military CollegeSpace TravelRMCJeremy Hansen
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers