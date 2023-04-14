NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks dental care and housing in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Saskatoon on Thursday to promote dental care across the country.

Singh said the federal government has expanded access to dental care for people who couldn’t afford it.

“Families will be able to save money because this is a significant cost. On average families will save $1,200 a year,” Singh said.

He said students at the University of Saskatchewan have spoken to him about people coming into the university dental clinic with so much pain, and they’ve just been living with it because they can’t afford the care.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Singh said the plan will be fully rolled out by the end of the year.

“For seniors, for children 18 and under, and for people living with disabilities, their dental care will be free.”

He said the NDP also forced the government to double the GST rebate.

“Sometimes you need a little break when you’re struggling to put food on the table.”

He said work still needs to be done, noting that the federal government is not taking the housing crisis seriously.

“There’s not enough housing that’s affordable in people’s budgets.”

He said homes aren’t being built fast enough, noting that Canada has significant resources to do so.

“The solution has to be one where we build more homes quickly, but we also have to look at non-market solutions.”

Singh said we can’t rely on a market that was created to benefit only billionaires and land-owning corporations.