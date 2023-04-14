Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks dental care and housing in Saskatoon

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted April 14, 2023 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks dental care and housing in Saskatoon'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh talks dental care and housing in Saskatoon
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Saskatoon on Thursday to promote dental care across the country.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Saskatoon on Thursday to promote dental care across the country.

Singh said the federal government has expanded access to dental care for people who couldn’t afford it.

Read more: Why is your grocery bill so high? Canadians blame price gouging, survey finds

“Families will be able to save money because this is a significant cost. On average families will save $1,200 a year,” Singh said.

He said students at the University of Saskatchewan have spoken to him about people coming into the university dental clinic with so much pain, and they’ve just been living with it because they can’t afford the care.

Click to play video: 'NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability'
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh discusses dental care, affordability

Singh said the plan will be fully rolled out by the end of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

“For seniors, for children 18 and under, and for people living with disabilities, their dental care will be free.”

He said the NDP also forced the government to double the GST rebate.

Read more: Grocery CEOs defend ‘reasonable profitability’ in grilling over soaring food costs

“Sometimes you need a little break when you’re struggling to put food on the table.”

Trending Now

He said work still needs to be done, noting that the federal government is not taking the housing crisis seriously.

“There’s not enough housing that’s affordable in people’s budgets.”

He said homes aren’t being built fast enough, noting that Canada has significant resources to do so.

“The solution has to be one where we build more homes quickly, but we also have to look at non-market solutions.”

Singh said we can’t rely on a market that was created to benefit only billionaires and land-owning corporations.

Click to play video: 'Liberals pitch their ‘fiscally responsible’ budget'
Liberals pitch their ‘fiscally responsible’ budget
Advertisement
More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsNDPHousingJagmeet SinghDental CareGST Rebate
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers