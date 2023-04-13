Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

A dozen more addiction centres coming for youth in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 7:20 pm
Alex Delongchamp and Gurman Tatla take part in a mass group naloxone training seminar during International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Sat. Aug. 31, 2019. View image in full screen
Alex Delongchamp and Gurman Tatla take part in a mass group naloxone training seminar during International Overdose Awareness Day at Centennial Square in Victoria, B.C., on Sat. Aug. 31, 2019. Youth in B.C. soon will have easier access to mental health and addiction services with new Foundry centres being expanded to more communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Youth in British Columbia will soon have more access to mental health and addiction services at a dozen new Foundry centres.

Increased funding for the centres comes from the latest provincial budget, providing $236 million over three years to create more services for young people, including nearly $75 million for expansion of services.

Foundry BC says the 12 new centres have yet to be identified, but their team is working closely with families to identify locations during that phase of expansion.

Read more: B.C. marks 7th anniversary of overdose emergency with grim record statistics

Supports offered by the Foundry centres include mental health and addiction counselling, physical and sexual health care, peer support and social services for those aged 12 to 24.

Story continues below advertisement

Jennifer Whiteside, the minister of mental health and addictions, says the centres are a vital part of an integrated system for mental health and addiction care.

There are currently 15 Foundry centres across B.C. and eight others are in development in Burns Lake, East Kootenay, Fort St. John, Port Hardy, Surrey, Tri-Cities, Kamloops and the Sunshine Coast.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford mother shares story of son’s addiction struggle and overdose death'
Abbotsford mother shares story of son’s addiction struggle and overdose death

 

More on Health
BC governmentYouth mental healthJennifer Whitesidemental health and addictionYouth Addictionyouth overdoseYouth CounsellingBC FoundryBC Foundry centresBC youth servicesFoundry BCFoundry centres
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers