Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

‘Disheartening:’ Kangaroo Creek Farm reacts to illegal dumping near animal enclosures

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 6:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Garbage dumped at Kangaroo Creek Farm'
Garbage dumped at Kangaroo Creek Farm
The property manager at Kangaroo Creek Farm in Kelowna is voicing his frustrations, after having to clean up piles of garbage that had been illegally dumped on the farm. As Jayden Wasney reports, despite steep fines, improper garbage disposal is on the rise in the region.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The owner of Kangaroo Creek Farm has taken to social media to voice frustrations, after receiving a bylaw complaint about piles of garbage being dumped on their property, near several animal enclosures.

“I wonder what lovely people decided to flush the contents of their garbage cans over the North end of the Kangaroo Farm,” the post reads, above several photos of the waste left behind.

Nathan Russett has been the property manager at the farm for four years. It took him and another co-worker about an hour to clean up the discarded debris, leaving Russett angered.

“It is disheartening,” described Kangaroo Creek Farm property manager, Nathan Russett.

Read more: ‘I hope this wasn’t deliberate’: Gate to Kelowna’s kangaroo farm damaged

“I spend a lot of time personally keeping this place looking good, and it feels like people are working against me when they’re dumping their crap here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kangaroo Creek Farm is home to over different 200 animals, from emus to kangaroos, and turkeys to tortoises — fortunately none of them came into contact with the garbage.

“The animals that we have were pretty safe from it, however from what I could tell, the wild animals had picked through it,” explained Russett.

“We do get a lot of deer, the elk have come through, wild dogs and coyotes that sort of stuff — It looked like they had been through that garbage.”

More on Science and Tech

Read more: Spring melt uncovers piles of garbage, drug paraphernalia in one Regina neighbourhood

As of January 1, landfill disposal fees at the Glenmore landfill went up from $102 per tonne to $104 per tonne. While the City of Kelowna’s Utility Services Manager Kevin Van Vliet says he doesn’t believe the slight increase will result in more illegal dumping, he admits it has become more common in recent years.

Trending Now

“Illegal dumping is always a concern, because it always seems to be a small segment of the population that doesn’t want to dispose their garbage properly or take accountability for their waste,” said City of Kelowna’s utility services manager, Kevin Van Vliet.

“It does cost a bit to dispose of things properly, but it’s an important thing to do and more product stewardship programs are out there to make it easier to recycle.”

Story continues below advertisement

In B.C., anyone caught illegally dumping could face a fine of up to $1 million, and even jail time under the province’s environmental management act.

Read more: Annual London Clean and Green campaign kicks off 28th year

“There are fines, but it’s also about the negative impact on the environment,” said Van Vliet.

“Take accountability for your waste.”

KelownaSocial MediaGarbageFarmAnimalLandfillDebrisComplaintDumpingKangaroodisposalDumped
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers