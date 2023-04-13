Swift Current Creek rises, forces state of emergency for local area

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters are closing roads and sandbagging riverbanks in Swift Current, Sask., to manage the flooding this week, brought on by a quick snow melt in the Cypress Hill regions.

The water levels of Swift Current Creek rose rapidly on Tuesday, prompting mayor Al Bridal to declare a state of emergency for the local area.

All photos provided to Global News are courtesy of Matthew Liebenberg at Prairie Post and used with permission.

Story continues below advertisement

The city reports the Duncairn Dam is near full capacity.

“The balancing act between the release of water from the Duncairn Dam and how much Swift Current can navigate and manage continues to be affected by factors such as how fast the snow continues to melt, mainly now coming from the Cypress Hills region, the fluctuating temperatures, and the forecasted rain and snow over the next couple of days,” read a release from the city.

Read more: Ice jam warnings issued with warmer Saskatchewan weather

“Both past efforts, such as reinforcing the creek bank in various areas, and the current actions of placing flood barriers in historically flooded places, are allowing more water to flow through the City of Swift Current, with less damage so far than previously recorded flood years.”

Residents in low-lying homes around the creek should keep a 72-hour emergency kit and be prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

Sand and sandbags are available at the City Service Centre at 2074 South Service Road West and the Lt. Colonel Clifton Centre at 350 6th Avenue Northeast for residents looking to protect their homes.