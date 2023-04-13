Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Controlled burns by RBG to limit daytime access to areas near Princess Point, Arboretum

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 13, 2023 7:27 pm
The RBG says access will be limited during the midday and afternoon in some areas of the nature sanctuary due to controlled burns on April, 14, 2023. View image in full screen
The RBG says access will be limited during the midday and afternoon in some areas of the nature sanctuary due to controlled burns on April, 14, 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) in the Hamilton-Burlington area is alerting nearby residents and drivers of a controlled burn limiting access to areas of the nature sanctuary during the mid-day and afternoon on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The historic site will restrict access to Princess Point and a site near the Arboretum in the Cootes Paradise Nature Sanctuary affecting the east end of the Anishinaabe waadiziwin Trail.

The burn, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 14, is to mimic a natural process to sustain threatened tallgrass prairie and savannah ecosystems by clearing invading trees and Eurasian invasive plant species.

RBG is preparing for a controlled burn at Princess Point and at a site near the Arboretum in the Cootes Paradise Nature Sanctuary on Friday, April 14. View image in full screen
RBG is preparing for a controlled burn at Princess Point and at a site near the Arboretum in the Cootes Paradise Nature Sanctuary on Friday, April 14. Royal Botanical Gardens Canada

Controlled burns are typically undertaken in the spring or fall as determined by regular monitoring, according to the RGB.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Many TTC users will have to deal with longer wait times next month'
Many TTC users will have to deal with longer wait times next month
Advertisement
More on Science and Tech
HamiltonHamilton newsBurlingtonBurlington newsControlled BurnCootes ParadiseRoyal Botanical GardensPrincess PointArboretumCootes Paradise Nature SanctuaryRGBAnishinaabe waadiziwin Trail
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers