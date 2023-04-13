Controlled burns by RBG to limit daytime access to areas near Princess Point, Arboretum

The Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) in the Hamilton-Burlington area is alerting nearby residents and drivers of a controlled burn limiting access to areas of the nature sanctuary during the mid-day and afternoon on Friday.
The historic site will restrict access to Princess Point and a site near the Arboretum in the Cootes Paradise Nature Sanctuary affecting the east end of the Anishinaabe waadiziwin Trail.
The burn, between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 14, is to mimic a natural process to sustain threatened tallgrass prairie and savannah ecosystems by clearing invading trees and Eurasian invasive plant species.
Controlled burns are typically undertaken in the spring or fall as determined by regular monitoring, according to the RGB.
