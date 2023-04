See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A body discovered in Steinbach, Man., might be related to an ongoing missing person investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police were called to a property on Hespeler Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday, where the body — which has yet to be identified — was found.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating homicide after body found at Main Street Salvation Army

Steinbach RCMP and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner continue to investigate while they await autopsy results.