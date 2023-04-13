Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto carries out High Park controlled burn as part of Black Oak protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 13, 2023 12:32 pm
Crews are conducting a controlled burn in Toronto's High Park. View image in full screen
Crews are conducting a controlled burn in Toronto's High Park. Global News / Bill Barker
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Toronto is carrying out a controlled burn in parts of High Park in its continued effort to protect rare tree savannahs in the sprawling west-end park.

The prescribed burns in the park are part of the city’s long-term plan to protect the park’s Black Oak savannahs.

As some of the largest and longest-living trees found in Ontario, Black Oaks support a diversity of wildlife and rely on burning landscape to be maintained.

Read more: Police warn public after possible ‘hazardous substance’ found in Toronto’s High Park

Before European colonization, the city says Indigenous peoples’ use of controlled burns in what’s now High Park, coupled with naturally occurring wildfires, helped rejuvenate native plant life and reduced the presence of invasive species.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city says Oak savannah are now extremely rare in Ontario, shrinking to about three per cent of its cover compared to pre-European settlement.

The city says it worked with the Indigenous Land Stewardship Circle and an elder to give the prescribed burn an Anishinaabemowin title that means “the responsibility for a cleansing fire by all Native Peoples.”

More on Canada
TorontoCity of TorontoHigh ParkControlled BurnHigh Park Controlled Burncontrolled burn high parktoront controlled burn
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers