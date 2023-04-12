Springer drives in winning run as Jays beat Tigers

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – George Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.

With Jansen on second base as the automatic runner, Kevin Kiermaier moved him to third with a bunt. Right-hander Jose Cisnero came on and Springer drove his first pitch up the middle to end the game.

Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano (2-0) worked the top half of the inning as Toronto (8-4) won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tigers reliever Trey Wingenter blew a save opportunity in the ninth after loading the bases with nobody out. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled, Matt Chapman walked and Daulton Varsho was hit by a pitch.

Left-hander Chasen Shreve (0-1) came on to face Whit Merrifield, who drove in Guerrero with a sacrifice fly. Chapman tied the game when he came home on pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk’s flyout.

Nick Maton and Kerry Carpenter hit homers off Toronto starter Kevin Gausman. Maton went deep in the fourth inning and Carpenter hit a two-run shot in the seventh.

Detroit (2-9) has dropped six games in a row.

Gausman had 11 strikeouts over eight innings. He allowed three earned runs and five hits.

Chapman doubled and singled for the Blue Jays. Toronto outhit Detroit 9-6.

Detroit starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed seven hits and one earned run over six innings. He had three strikeouts and walked a batter.

Chapman, who entered play with a .477 batting average, continued his torrid hitting pace with a double in the first inning. Guerrero tried to score from first base on the play but was thrown out at home plate.

Gausman retired the first 10 hitters he faced before Maton took a 1-1 pitch over the wall in straight-away centre field. It was his second homer of the season.

Toronto pulled even in the fourth inning on an unusual play.

With runners on first and second, Merrifield hit a grounder that Guerrero had to jump over on his way to third base. Javier Baez corralled the ball just outside the infield and threw home, leaving Guerrero in no man’s land.

Catcher Eric Haase applied the tag but umpire Erich Bacchus ruled that third baseman Ryan Kreidler made contact with Guerrero as he rounded third. The obstruction call gave Toronto the extra base to tie the game.

Chapman, the reigning American League player of the week, hit a two-out single in the sixth inning. He tried to go to third base on a single by Varsho but was thrown out by Carpenter in left field.

The Tigers had a chance to add an insurance run in the eighth inning after Miguel Cabrera led off with a double. Pinch-runner Akil Baddoo was left stranded as Gausman fanned Vierling with his 103rd pitch of the night.

Left-hander Tim Mayza worked the ninth inning for Toronto.

Guerrero made a nice play at first base to keep the game tied in the 10th. He fully stretched to catch a wide, hurried throw from Bo Bichette on a slow roller.

Announced attendance was 35,300 and the game took two hours 40 minutes to play.

HALL OF FAMER

Legendary pitcher Pedro Martinez threw the ceremonial first pitch of the game to Guerrero.

Martinez, sporting an Expos jersey with his No. 45, played with Guerrero’s father during their time in Montreal in the mid-1990s.

The right-hander won five earned-run average titles over his career and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2015.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Tigers placed right-hander Matt Manning on the 15-day injured list with a right foot fracture.

Infielder Tyler Nevin was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

COMING UP

Right-handers are scheduled to start the series finale on Thursday night.

Chris Bassitt (1-1, 10.61 earned-run average) is tabbed for Toronto while Detroit planned to send Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 13.50) to the hill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.

