RM of Boissevain-Morton declares state of emergency due to overland flooding

As the melt continues in Manitoba, one RM is declaring a state of emergency as water becomes an issue.

The municipality of Boissevain-Morton says due to overland flooding and washed-out roads, it was forced to take action.

In a Facebook post, the RM says 70 per cent of municipal roads in the southern portion of the area are experiencing overland flooding and washouts.

The post reads: “The state of emergency allows the Municipality to prevent harm to the safety, health or welfare of our residents, to prevent damage to property within the boundaries, and most importantly, to control or prohibit travel to or from any area or road.”