Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

RM of Boissevain-Morton declares state of emergency due to overland flooding

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 10:33 pm
Residents monitor water in the RM of Boissevain-Morton. View image in full screen
Residents monitor water in the RM of Boissevain-Morton. Facebook: Municipality of Boissevain-Morton
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the melt continues in Manitoba, one RM is declaring a state of emergency as water becomes an issue.

The municipality of Boissevain-Morton says due to overland flooding and washed-out roads, it was forced to take action.

Read more: Manitoba watches closely as North Dakota braces for big Red River flood

In a Facebook post, the RM says 70 per cent of municipal roads in the southern portion of the area are experiencing overland flooding and washouts.

Trending Now

The post reads: “The state of emergency allows the Municipality to prevent harm to the safety, health or welfare of our residents, to prevent damage to property within the boundaries, and most importantly, to control or prohibit travel to or from any area or road.”

More on Canada
FloodingWeatherWaterRoadsWashoutsBoissevainMorton
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers