Canada

RCMP investigating deaths of 2 girls found in a hotel room in central Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 6:47 pm
File image of the Best Western Hotel (5027 Lakeshore Dr) in Sylvan Lake, Alta. in June 2016. View image in full screen
File image of the Best Western Hotel (5027 Lakeshore Dr) in Sylvan Lake, Alta. in June 2016. Google Streetview
RCMP are investigating the sudden deaths of two girls who were found in a hotel room in central Alberta.

Police say the dead include a 12-year-old girl from Sylvan Lake and a 13-year-old girl from Red Deer.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says EMS found them Sunday morning at a Best Western hotel in Sylvan Lake.

Savinkoff says there was a male parent nearby, but wouldn’t provide further details, and adds the children’s next of kin have been notified.

Read more: Alberta RCMP charge three men in relation to drug trafficking investigation

He says the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death, including the results of toxicology tests.

Savinkoff says there is no indication of potential homicide or suicide, but an overdose is a possibility that has not been confirmed.

Read more: RCMP investigate suspicious death in Sylvan Lake, Alta.

RCMPAlberta RCMPRed DeerSylvan Lakecentral Albertaalberta sudden deathcentral alberta child deathtwo girls dead
© 2023 The Canadian Press

