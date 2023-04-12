Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Victim involved in Highway 401 crash near Mallorytown, Ont. dies

By John Lawless Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:20 pm
The victim, a 77-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries following a crash on Good Friday. View image in full screen
The victim, a 77-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries following a crash on Good Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A woman has died in a crash with a transport truck on Highway 401 near Mallorytown, Ont.

On Friday, April 7 at about 9:30 a.m., police say an eastbound transport truck went through the centre median and hit a westbound vehicle.

Leeds OPP say a 77-year-old woman, who was a passenger of the vehicle, was transported to hospital and later died.

According to police, the driver of the car was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 401 westbound was closed for most of Good Friday between Mallorytown and Reynolds Road.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

