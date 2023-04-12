Menu

Canada

Belleville, Ont. police say $15,000 worth of tools stolen from local business

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 4:02 pm
Police in Belleville, Ont. are investigating a break and enter at a local business.
Police in Belleville, Ont. are investigating a break and enter at a local business. Belleville Police
Police in Belleville, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a break-and-enter.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:00 a.m. April 12 at a supply business on Cannifton Road.

Read more: Majority of homeless individuals have left Belle Park

According to police, their investigation suggests two trucks backed up to the front of the business. The occupants then broke the doors with a chain to get into the business where they stole roughly $15,000 worth of ‘Milwaukee’ brand tools.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Const. Ramsay at 613-966-0882 ext. 4232 or cramsay@bellevilleps.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.

