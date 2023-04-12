Belleville, Ont. police say $15,000 worth of tools stolen from local business

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Belleville, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a break-and-enter.

Police say the incident happened at around 3:00 a.m. April 12 at a supply business on Cannifton Road.

According to police, their investigation suggests two trucks backed up to the front of the business. The occupants then broke the doors with a chain to get into the business where they stole roughly $15,000 worth of ‘Milwaukee’ brand tools.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Const. Ramsay at 613-966-0882 ext. 4232 or cramsay@bellevilleps.ca or contact Crime Stoppers.