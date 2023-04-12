Menu

Crime

Thompson RCMP seek three suspects in shotgun robbery investigation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 12, 2023 3:47 pm
Thompson RCMP are hoping to identify these three people in connection with a robbery on March 26, 2023.
Thompson RCMP are hoping to identify these three people in connection with a robbery on March 26, 2023. Manitoba RCMP
RCMP in Thompson, Man., are on the lookout for a trio of suspects connected to a March robbery.

Police said they were called to a business parking lot on Public Road just before midnight March 26, after a report that a man was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who then ran off with another man and a woman.

The victim, 43, wasn’t injured in the incident, but Thompson RCMP are hoping to track down the three suspects, who were captured on surveillance video.

Thompson RCMP seek more information about these two people. View image in full screen
Thompson RCMP seek more information about these two people. Manitoba RCMP

The armed man, who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun, is described as wearing a black and grey sweater, a red ball cap and runners, police said, while the other two were wearing dark clothing.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Winnipeg man assaulted, nearly robbed of cellphone after suspect asks for cigarette

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

Click to play video: 'Crime spree leads to a dozen charges for Winnipeg suspect'
Crime spree leads to a dozen charges for Winnipeg suspect
RCMPRobberyManitoba RCMPThompsoncrime in ManitobaThompson RCMPSawed-off Shotgun
