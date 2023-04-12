Thompson RCMP seek three suspects in shotgun robbery investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Thompson, Man., are on the lookout for a trio of suspects connected to a March robbery.

Police said they were called to a business parking lot on Public Road just before midnight March 26, after a report that a man was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who then ran off with another man and a woman.

The victim, 43, wasn’t injured in the incident, but Thompson RCMP are hoping to track down the three suspects, who were captured on surveillance video.

View image in full screen Thompson RCMP seek more information about these two people. Manitoba RCMP

The armed man, who was wielding a sawed-off shotgun, is described as wearing a black and grey sweater, a red ball cap and runners, police said, while the other two were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or to leave a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.