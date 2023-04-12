Man injured after stabbing on Toronto bus: police

See more sharing options

One person is injured after a stabbing onboard a bus in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred at around 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday aboard a westbound Eglinton West bus.

Officers said a “physical altercation” occurred, and a man allegedly stabbed another.

According to police, the suspect got off the bus at Black Creek Drive.

Police said the victim called emergency services.

Officers said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

