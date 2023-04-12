Menu

Entertainment

Céline Dion announces new music to come this week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 12, 2023 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Outpouring of support after Céline Dion shares she’s suffering from stiff-person syndrome'
Outpouring of support after Céline Dion shares she’s suffering from stiff-person syndrome
Legendary Canadian singer Céline Dion has rescheduled several European tour dates due to a recent diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. As Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports, there is an outpouring of support coming from her home province of Quebec – Dec 8, 2022
Canadian pop singer Céline Dion is promising her fans new music this week, after a rare neurological disorder forced her to cancel or postpone concerts to concentrate on her health.

The Quebec-born singer announced on social media that the new music would drop Thursday morning.

Dion announced in December that she has “stiff person syndrome,” which is a condition characterized by sudden severe muscle spasms.

She said last year that the spasms affected her daily life, made it difficult to walk and prevented her from using her vocal cords to sing the way she’s used to.

Read more: Céline Dion reveals diagnosis of rare neurological disease: ‘It’s been really difficult for me’

The diagnosis forced her to postpone a number of European concert dates that were scheduled for earlier this year, and cancel a run of shows from May to July.

Trending Now

Dion’s brief social media message did not provide any details on the music she’ll release, and did not give an update on her touring plans. Her most recent studio album was 2019’s “Courage.”

Click to play video: 'Celine Dion fans protest Rolling Stone over omission from ‘best singers’ list'
Celine Dion fans protest Rolling Stone over omission from ‘best singers’ list
Celine DionQuebec Musicceline dion new musicceline dion musicStiff-person syndromeCeline Dion new music releaseCeline Dion new songs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

