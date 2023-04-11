KFL&A region named ‘high risk’ for Lyme disease

Send this page to someone via email

As the remnants of winter begin to thaw out, many people are likely looking forward to getting back into the great outdoors following the cold months.

While out for hikes and walks in wooded areas, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health is recommending that you beware of ticks and Lyme disease.

It says the greatest risk of exposure to a tick is during the spring, summer and early fall months. In fact, ticks can be active any time the weather is above freezing.

“Part of the great thing about living in Kingston is you’re really close to wildlife, you’re really close to the countryside. We have lots of people now who own homes within the city limits, but they’re in the countryside,” Dr. Gerald Evans said.

“Data from Public Health Ontario shows that in 2021 the province saw over 1,000 cases of Lyme disease caused by ticks, 399 of which were in the KFL&A region.”

Symptoms to look out for include fever, muscle and joint pain, and a skin rash. According to public health, the treatment for Lyme disease is as simple as some antibiotics.

However, if left untreated, health officials say Lyme disease can cause long-term problems, including arthritis and neurological problems.

“Patients who have that become a little bit of a conundrum because you’re trying to figure out what it is that’s causing these signs and symptoms, and therefore have to sort of delve into whether or not you’re thinking about Lyme disease,” Evans said.

But there are ways to protect yourself. Simple tricks like keeping long hair pulled back, tucking your socks into your pants, wearing long sleeves, changing clothes after extended time outdoors, and using bug spray with DEET are all simple and effective measures to protect yourself.

Knowing how to remove a tick is crucial as well.

The nature and forest school says it’s as simple as gently pulling it out with fine-tipped tweezers and thoroughly cleaning the bite area after.

If you’re unsure, it’s always safe to double-check with your doctor if you think you may be affected by Lyme.