New Brunswick recycling plant pleads not guilty in case of workplace death

American Iron and Metal, a recycling plant in Saint John, N.B., has pleaded not guilty to four charges related to a workplace death.

Jennifer Adam, a representative for the plant’s legal team, made the plea on the company’s behalf in the Saint John courthouse Tuesday morning.

A pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 23. A trial, expected to occur over three consecutive days, is scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024.

In February, the Crown laid four charges against American Iron and Metal (AIM) under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection to the death of 60-year-old Darrell Richards.

Richards, an AIM subcontractor, died following an incident at the plant in June 2022.

At an AIM-organized media-only event in July, Richards’ daughter-in-law Krista Collins, said his death was the result of a leg laceration.

Richards was cutting a paper roll that had paper on it, and as he made the second cut through, he had already made one complete cut, something caused the roll to decompress, she said at the time.

View image in full screen Darrell Richards, middle, sits with members of the band Ryan Drive. Submitted / Ryan Drive Band

The first charge alleges AIM failed to take every reasonable precaution to ensure the health and safety of Richards.

The second charge alleges the company failed to acquaint Richards with the calender roll.

A third charge alleges AIM failed to provide the information necessary to ensure Richards’ health and safety.

The fourth charge alleges the company failed to ensure workers were competently supervised and that supervisors had sufficient knowledge to ensure the health and safety of the employees.

According to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, if found guilty, each charge could result in a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum imprisonment of six months, or both.

At the time, Richards’ death was the second to occur at the plant within seven months, spurring public outcry for AIM to be shut down.

In November 2021, an unnamed worker died after a crane operator sweeping out a truck trailer was unaware anyone was inside.

Following an investigation by WorksafeNB, the Crown concluded that there were no prosecutable offences under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.