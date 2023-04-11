The pothole problem in Barrie, Ont. and just how many need to be filled

Send this page to someone via email

Roads in Barrie are hopefully getting smoother for drivers, with city crews filling just over 3,600 potholes to start, with many more to still go.

The City of Barrie said crews had had a busy start to spring, filling hundreds of potholes every day since the snow melted.

“The start of warmer weather also means pothole season has begun,” Mayor Alex Nuttall said.

“When snow begins to melt, potholes become a major nuisance throughout the city,” the mayor continued. “As we head into warmer weather, our city crews will be out each day, filling potholes to make your drive a little smoother. We are working to make it easier to move around the city by updating and improving infrastructure and fixing more roads that need attention.”

Spring has arrived & #BarrieRoads crews are busy filling potholes. So far this year, crews have filled 3600+ potholes & more are getting filled every day. By reporting potholes, you can help ensure that they're repaired in a timely manner: https://t.co/dGbNWKh9aP 📷: @BarrieMayor pic.twitter.com/t8FJRDrIbo — The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) April 6, 2023

The city maintains approximately 1,370 lane kilometres of road, and the city said crews regularly patrol streets to identify potholes and other road deficiencies.

The city warns that potholes can develop daily when temperatures start to hover around 0 C and that complaints are addressed on a priority and scheduling basis.

Residents can report potholes on the City of Barrie’s website.