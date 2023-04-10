New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame finds a new home to hang its hat

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame will be holding a grand opening to unveil its new home.

The hall of fame was envisioned by New Brunswick country legend Aubrey Hanson, who has a special plaque in his honour. Since 1983, musicians, singers, songwriters and contributors to the fabric of country music in provinces have claimed a spot on among the legends.

Dwane Drost, a hall-of-famer himself, began the search for a new home. He found it at the Fredericton Inn.

“We’ve been working for the past two, three years to have a new home. We outgrew our other home, which is at the old Victoria (Health Centre) downtown,” he said.

View image in full screen Dwane Drost is a hall-of-famer and hopes to keep his friend Aubrey Hanson’s dream alive. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

It was a long process, he explained, saying he wanted to create a uniform frame and hang them precisely to create an iconic wall for those who are inductee and will be.

Drost said it was also about maintaining Hanson legacy.

“There was a lot of work involved,” he said. “It was definitely worth it all and we’re so excited about what’s coming forward.”

View image in full screen Drost added angel wings to some of the hall of fame pictures for those members who’ve died. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

The hall has iconic New Brunswick names like fiddler Matilda Murdoch, music columnist Gerry Taylor, Diamond Trio, and many others.

Each year, five people who meet the criteria are inducted.

In 2020, there were no inductees, but instead there is a placeholder for the COVID-19 pandemic, where it cemented its place in history books.

He added angel wings to the hall-of-famers who have died.

As Drost clutches a vinyl Aubrey Hanson record, he explains his excitement for the new home that has space for the future as well.

“There are so many talented people in this wall and this display and it was my goal to keep Aubrey’s dream alive,” he said.

There is a grand opening of the new space at the Fredericton Inn on Regent Street on April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.