Entertainment

New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame finds a new home to hang its hat

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 5:29 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame gets new location'
New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame gets new location
The New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame has a new home. Hundreds of names and photographs of country music stars – and those who contributed to the industry in the province – are now on display at the Fredericton Inn. Nathalie Sturgeon stopped by the new location and has the story.
The New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame will be holding a grand opening to unveil its new home.

The hall of fame was envisioned by New Brunswick country legend Aubrey Hanson, who has a special plaque in his honour. Since 1983, musicians, singers, songwriters and contributors to the fabric of country music in provinces have claimed a spot on among the legends.

Dwane Drost, a hall-of-famer himself, began the search for a new home. He found it at the Fredericton Inn.

“We’ve been working for the past two, three years to have a new home. We outgrew our other home, which is at the old Victoria (Health Centre) downtown,” he said.

Dwane Drost is a hall-of-famer and hopes to keep his friend Aubrey Hanson’s dream alive. View image in full screen
Dwane Drost is a hall-of-famer and hopes to keep his friend Aubrey Hanson’s dream alive. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

It was a long process, he explained, saying he wanted to create a uniform frame and hang them precisely to create an iconic wall for those who are inductee and will be.

Read more: New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame gets a new home

Drost said it was also about maintaining Hanson legacy.

“There was a lot of work involved,” he said. “It was definitely worth it all and we’re so excited about what’s coming forward.”

Drost added angel wings to some of the hall of fame pictures for those members who’ve died View image in full screen
Drost added angel wings to some of the hall of fame pictures for those members who’ve died. Nathalie Sturgeon / Global News

The hall has iconic New Brunswick names like fiddler Matilda Murdoch, music columnist Gerry Taylor, Diamond Trio, and many others.

Each year, five people who meet the criteria are inducted.

In 2020, there were no inductees, but instead there is a placeholder for the COVID-19 pandemic, where it cemented its place in history books.

He added angel wings to the hall-of-famers who have died.

As Drost clutches a vinyl Aubrey Hanson record, he explains his excitement for the new home that has space for the future as well.

“There are so many talented people in this wall and this display and it was my goal to keep Aubrey’s dream alive,” he said.

There is a grand opening of the new space at the Fredericton Inn on Regent Street on April 15 from 2 to 5 p.m.

