Weather

Okanagan weather: Cooling during the week with a chance of showers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 10, 2023 1:45 pm
Rain rolls through Monday into Monday night.
Rain rolls through Monday into Monday night. SkyTracker Weather
After a warm Easter long weekend with afternoon highs reaching into the mid-teens Sunday, Monday started on a chillier note.

Clouds are expected to linger through the day with the risk of rain ramping up, keeping temperatures in high single digits.

Rain will fall Monday night before easing into the day on Tuesday as mostly cloudy skies linger with the chance of showers.

Daytime highs will attempt to crack double digits Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as clouds clear mid-week before rolling back in late Thursday.

 

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

The work week will finish under a mix of sun and cloud with an afternoon high in the low teens on Friday.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies return for the weekend with daytime highs hovering in the teens.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

