Pattullo Bridge reopened early as work completed ahead of schedule

The Pattullo Bridge in Metro Vancouver has been reopened in both directions Sunday afternoon.

The bridge was supposed to be closed until Tuesday, April 11, but has been reopened as work has been completed earlier than anticipated, TransLink officials said.

Previously, TransLink said the closure was to complete work associated with the bridge’s replacement project.

“The closure is necessary to complete work including soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system,” TransLink said in a media release.

“The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists.”

During the closure, TransLink also completed bridge work, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.