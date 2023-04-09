Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pattullo Bridge reopened early as work completed ahead of schedule

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 9, 2023 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'New Patullo Bridge replacement expected to be operational by next year'
New Patullo Bridge replacement expected to be operational by next year
A construction update of the new Pattullo Bridge shows it's expected to be operational by next year. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming said Wednesday there were some pandemic-related delays at the start of the project, but it remains on schedule and on budget – Mar 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Pattullo Bridge in Metro Vancouver has been reopened in both directions Sunday afternoon.

The bridge was supposed to be closed until Tuesday, April 11, but has been reopened as work has been completed earlier than anticipated, TransLink officials said.

Read more: Pattullo Bridge to close over Easter long weekend

Previously, TransLink said the closure was to complete work associated with the bridge’s replacement project.

“The closure is necessary to complete work including soil densification activities, paving, and relocation of the seismic warning system,” TransLink said in a media release.

“The warning system will be temporarily disconnected during this time and must be completed with no traffic on the bridge, to ensure the safety of motorists.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pattullo Bridge replacement on track, Surrey council hears, but critics still want more lanes

During the closure, TransLink also completed bridge work, including speed sign relocation, line painting, concrete patching and inspections requiring rope access onto the overhead bridge truss.

Click to play video: 'Pattullo Bridge closing over Easter long weekend'
Pattullo Bridge closing over Easter long weekend
TransLinkNew WestminsterPattullo BridgeBC trafficBC Bridgesurrey bridgeBC bridge opensPattulo Bridge reopensTransLink bridge
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers