B.C. weather: Heavy rain alerts issued for Boundary, West Kootenay, Elk Valley regions

Weather alerts for heavy rain are in effect for the Boundary and Kootenay regions in B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada is forecasting 30 to 50 mm of rain from Sunday night through to Monday. Part of the weather prediction includes a portion of Highway 3.

“A frontal system will approach Sunday night and then stall over the area on Monday,” said the national weather agency. “This system will bring a prolonged period of rain which will ease Monday night.”

Regions and areas under the weather alerts include:

Boundary

West Kootenay

Arrow Lakes

Slocan Lake

Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass)

Elk Valley

Environment Canada noted that “freezing levels will rise to between 2000 and 2500 metres. Rainfall, along with melting snow, may result in pooling water or minor flooding in low-lying areas.”