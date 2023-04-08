Menu

B.C. weather: Heavy rain alerts issued for Boundary, West Kootenay, Elk Valley regions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 8, 2023 3:30 pm
A map showing areas in grey where Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for heavy rain from Sunday to Monday. View image in full screen
A map showing areas in grey where Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for heavy rain from Sunday to Monday. Environment Canada
Weather alerts for heavy rain are in effect for the Boundary and Kootenay regions in B.C.’s Interior.

Environment Canada is forecasting 30 to 50 mm of rain from Sunday night through to Monday. Part of the weather prediction includes a portion of Highway 3.

“A frontal system will approach Sunday night and then stall over the area on Monday,” said the national weather agency. “This system will bring a prolonged period of rain which will ease Monday night.”

Kelowna Weather Forecast: April 7

Regions and areas under the weather alerts include:

  • Boundary
  • West Kootenay
  • Arrow Lakes
  • Slocan Lake
  • Highway 3 (Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass)
  • Elk Valley
Environment Canada noted that “freezing levels will rise to between 2000 and 2500 metres. Rainfall, along with melting snow, may result in pooling water or minor flooding in low-lying areas.”

B.C. evening weather forecast: April 7
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

