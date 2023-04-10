5 songs you must hear this week: 10 April 2023

Who doesn’t like a comeback? What about multi-act albums? If those are among your jams, this week’s song recommendations will work just fine.

1. Scott Weiland, Barbarella (Demo)

12 Bar Blues Deluxe (Rhino)

Recommended If You Like: Songs from The Great Beyond

Twenty-five years ago, Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland released a solo album that confused some people because it didn’t sound very much like STP. However, this record was extremely good (in fact, he surprised a lot of people with his versatility) and showcased what Weiland could do outside of his regular band. Now we have this expanded and remastered version featuring nine previously unreleased tracks, including this demo. If you’re an STP completist, you’ll want the 2 x LP edition available on Record Store Day.

Story continues below advertisement

2. Mobile, lita, Serial Killer

Roadmap to Redemption (Sonic Envy/Warner Music)

RIYL: Canadian alt-rock of the aughts.

Montreal’s Mobile had a solid run between 2005 and 2011 but broke up before they had a chance to record a third album. Now the original four-piece lineup is back together (plus a new bass player) and finally had a chance to make that third record. This is the first single—which, by the way, was inspired by Post Malone.

3. Smashing Pumpkins, Spellbinding

Atum: Act Three (Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers/Frontside)

RIYL: 90s alt-rock heroes

If you’ve been following the Pumpkins over the last year, you’ll know of the Atum project, described by Billy Corgan as “a rock opera in three acts.” Act One reached us last November followed by Act Two at the end of January. Act Three will be available as of May 5. The “World is a Vampire Tour” sounds interesting, too. It begins at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and will not only feature Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons as opening acts but also special guests from–wait for it–the National Wrestling Alliance, Billy’s pro wrestling league. Canadian dates are set for Toronto on September 2 and Ottawa on September 3.

Story continues below advertisement

4. Kris Ulrich, Lucky

Big in the USA (Birthday Cake)

RIYL: Woozy Canadiana/Americana

You may have run across Kris’ work without even knowing it. He’s been involved in projects involving close to a dozen acts like Boy Golden and Field Guide. He’d wanted to make a sophomore record of his own for a while but hit a rut and was actually afraid he’d never write another song. Eventually, he broke through by shifting the way he produced things. Drum machines, tape machines, and synths became his new thing as he vowed to write a song a week, no matter what.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Ten Kills the Pack, Lying in the Grass

Thank You for Trying: Act 1 & 2 (Nettwerk)

RIYL: Er, lying in the grass thinking about death?

Speaking of album projects divided into acts, here’s a Toronto outfit built around singer Sean Sroka that has a grunge-adjacent sound with indie-folk elements. Sean gives Dallas Green of City and Colour a run for his money went it comes to writing songs about loneliness, futility, and failure. The album should be consumed as whole because there are little skits and interludes throughout that reinforce the record’s themes. This was my most interesting listen of the week.