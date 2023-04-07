Menu

Sports

Vancouver to host UFC 289 in June 2023

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 4:26 pm
UFC’s Dana White and UFC Canada have announced the international mixed martial arts organization is returning to Vancouver.

White made the announcement on social media on Friday afternoon.

“Everybody has been asking me, ‘when are you coming back to Canada?’” White said.

“UFC 289, June 10… Vancouver, Rogers Arena. We will see you soon, Canada.”

It is the first event in Canada since September of 2019, when the UFC was in Vancouver for UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje.

UFC fans on social media have been calling for the return of the popular sporting event to Canada for years.

