‘Major pattern change’ to bring much warmer temperatures to southern Ontario

A “major pattern change” happening this weekend will bring dry conditions and warmer temperatures to most of Canada outside of British Columbia, Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell says.

Looking into next week, southern Ontario temperatures are expected to warm up significantly and reach into the 20s.

“The jet stream across central and eastern Canada will be unusually far north next week which will allow milder air into areas that have been cool and wet so far this spring,” Farnell said.

“For southern Ontario, it means a dry and mostly sunny Easter Sunday but the real warmth arrives as the next week progresses.”

Farnell said the first 20-degree day of the season could happen in Toronto just as the Blue Jays have their home opener on Tuesday.

And on Wednesday, it’s expected to warm up even more for the Greater Toronto Area and the rest of southern Ontario, he said.

“It would not surprise me if we see a day or two next week hit 25 degrees somewhere in southern Ontario,” Farnell said.

He noted, however, that with the Great Lakes still very cold at this time of year, making it more likely lake breezes will form and keep temperatures near the lakes almost 10 degrees cooler during the afternoon.

Farnell said the next chance of rain won’t be until the following weekend.

“After a long winter, it’s suddenly time to think about patio season,” he said.