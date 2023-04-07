Menu

Crime
Crime

More arrests made in Point Douglas violent crime from August 2022: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted April 7, 2023 4:06 pm
More arrests have been made in connection to violent crimes that took place in the Point Douglas area in August 2022. . View image in full screen
More arrests have been made in connection to violent crimes that took place in the Point Douglas area in August 2022. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
More arrests have been made in connection to violent crimes that took place in the Point Douglas area in August 2022.

Winnipeg police say three victims were seriously assaulted. Danielle Ballantyne, 36, and Marvin Felix, 54, both died as a result of injuries on Aug. 26, 2022. The third victim Troy Baguley, 51 died just last month on March 3.

Two 15-year-old boys were later arrested in connection to the incidents.

On March 21, police say investigators arrested a 21-year-old man at the Headingley Correctional Centre in connection with Baguley’s death. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify two suspects related to Monday Point Douglas assaults

In addition, on Wednesday police said another 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested at the Manitoba Youth Centre as well as a 14-year-old boy at his home.

Police say the victims and the suspects were not known to one another.

All four suspects have been detained in custody and police say the investigation has now concluded. Further arrests are not anticipated.

Crime
