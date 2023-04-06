County Road 32 washed out near Gananoque, Ont.

See more sharing options

A homeowner north of Gananoque, Ont. tells Global News he is essentially trapped in his own yard after County Road 32 washed out due to flooding Friday morning.

The washout happened about three kilometres north of Highway 401.

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville has issued an emergency road closure of County Road 32 between Marble Rock Road and Station Road.

They say the closure is due to flooding, and the length of the closure is unknown. There is also no emergency access.

A detour is available via Marble Rock Road at County Road 32, to 840m Southwest of Gananoque Lake Road, to Eden Grove Road, to Haig Road, to Station Road, to County Road 32, the counties said in an email to Global News.

