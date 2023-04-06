Trio charged after man shot in northern Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Wasagamack First Nation.

Police were called about a shooting in the remote community, roughly 470 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 12:35 p.m. Monday.

Read more: Island Lake RCMP investigating homicide on Manitoba First Nation

They say the 27-year-old male victim was initially taken to the community’s nursing station before being transported to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition.

He remained in hospital Thursday, police said.

0:37 Long Plain First Nation lockdown

In a media release Tuesday, investigators initially said a 35-year-old man known to the victim had been taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

But on Thursday police said the suspect has since been released without charges and three others have now been charged.

A 23-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, and using a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Two other men, aged 27 and 31, have each been charged with obstruction.