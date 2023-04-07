What’s open, what’s closed in Halifax for the Easter long weekend

Good Friday is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means many stores and services will be closed.
While Easter Sunday is a non-statutory holiday, you can still expect some businesses or services to be closed or on reduced hours.
Here’s what’s open and closed in Halifax over the Easter long weekend.
Groceries and liquor
- Atlantic Superstore: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Sobeys: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Walmart: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- NSLC: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Bishop’s Cellar: closed Friday, April 7.
Transit services
Halifax Transit says its buses will be on holiday schedules for Good Friday and there will be no ferry service that day.
The ferry will operate Saturday and work holiday hours Sunday.
On Monday, both buses and ferries will return to a normal schedule.
Municipal services
Halifax Regional Municipality says some of its services will be altered for the holiday.
- Garbage: collection services Friday, April 7, rescheduled for the next day; to resume regularly Monday.
- Recreation: most recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 7. Residents are asked to call their facility ahead of time as weekend hours may vary.
- Parking: on-street parking is free on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.
Shopping
- Halifax Shopping Centre: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Mic Mac Mall: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Park Lane Mall: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Sunnyside Mall: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
- Dartmouth Crossing: closed Friday, April 7 and Sunday, April 9.
Attractions
- Art Gallery of Nova Scotia: closed Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.
- Museum of Natural History: open Friday, April 7 from 9-4; Saturday, April 8 from 9-6; Sunday, April 9 from 9-6 and Monday, April 10 from 9-4.
- Maritime Museum of the Atlantic: closed on Friday, April 7 and Monday, April 10.
Halifax public libraries
All Halifax Public Libraries branches will be closed on Friday, April 7; Sunday, April 9; and Monday, April 10.
