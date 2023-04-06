Menu

Economy

Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority signals commitment to green energy

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted April 6, 2023 12:29 pm
The Hamilton Oshawa port authority has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen to power its operations and supply chains.
The Hamilton Oshawa port authority has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen to power its operations and supply chains.
The Hamilton Oshawa Port Authority has outlined a plan to decarbonize and reduce its environmental footprint.

The port authority has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Atura Power for use of green hydrogen to power its operations and supply chains.

Read more: First ship of the season sails into port of Oshawa, Ont.

Ian Hamilton, port authority president and CEO, says it is committed to a green economy.

While the port authority itself is a “relatively small” producer of emissions, Hamilton says: “Our users are fairly substantial, so we would love to see it going on to ships as they start to evolve. Certainly, we think trucking is the low-hanging fruit.”

Read more: Feds turn over Burlington Canal piers to Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority for future pedestrian use

The hydrogen will be supplied by the Niagara Hydrogen Centre, a facility that Atura Power is currently building in Niagara Falls, and that is expected to be operational next year.

Hamilton says the hydrogen will likely be trucked to the port authority’s property in the city’s north end and will require the construction of a storage depot.

Read more: Ownership transfer clears way for restoration of Beach Canal Lighthouse

“Hopefully, it says loud and clear that we’re sort of putting our money where our mouth is,” Hamilton says. “We’re truly committed to being leaders in the transition to greening our supply chains and greening industry.”

The port authority oversees more than 1,000 acres and more than 140 tenant companies in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara.

Green Energyhamilton-oshawa port authorityHamilton climate changeGreen HydrogenHopa
